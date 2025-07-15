Our Daily Show Interview! Brick Bash Presented by Clearwave Fiber!

GODFREY - Clearwave Fiber aims to support the community in Godfrey and beyond.

As an internet fiber company, Clearwave Fiber works hard to provide reliable, fast internet to 5,000 homes and businesses in Godfrey, as well as throughout Illinois, Kansas, Georgia and Florida. But Shelley Hallier, Senior Vice President of Marketing, explained that their reach extends beyond the internet and into the community.

“We believe that internet is no longer a luxury. Great internet is really a necessity, and we’re really excited to provide that to Godfrey,” she said. “When we come in and invest in a community like Godfrey and some of the surrounding areas in Southern Illinois, we also invest in the organizations and the youth. The real purpose is to ensure that folks in the community have access to the technology that they need to connect and thrive and pursue their dreams no matter where they live, in a small town or a small city or a big city.”

To this end, Clearwave Fiber regularly sponsors events like the Brick Bash, which took place on July 15, 2025, at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. The event invited kids and families to build hands-on LEGO projects and learn about technology. The company also presented a check to Lewis and Clark Community College’s STEM program.

Hallier noted that the goal of events like this is to promote STEM learning and resources that support young people. The company aims to provide access to opportunities, and they do this through events and donations.

“We talk about investing in the network, which is what a lot of internet providers talk about, the technology investment. But when we come to town, we don’t only invest in the network. We invest in the community as well,” Hallier said. “We choose communities carefully. We decide carefully where we want to build. We’re all in with the Godfrey folks.”

Several of the Clearwave Fiber folks also live in the communities they serve. Hallier believes this helps the business stay connected in the community.

“We are local,” she said. “We do have folks who live and work in Godfrey. Like I said, we really dig in and invest in the communities. We’re in it for the long haul, so I think that’s a big differentiator between us and some of the older, larger players.”

In addition to the company’s values and investments, Hallier pointed to their services as an example of what they can offer to the community. She said fiber internet is “future-proof” and “superior technology,” as well as “impervious to weather.” She believes there are a lot of benefits to working with Clearwave Fiber, but the business also benefits from working with the community.

“It’s not just better, it’s equally if not more affordable than what people are getting today,” she added. “We feel like we’re providing a service, and we take it very seriously. We’re really excited about what it means for these communities, particularly the young people in the communities. We want to ensure that these folks have the resources and the access to technology that they need to pursue their dreams.”

