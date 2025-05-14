SPRINGFIELD – House Republican members of the Illinois House Energy & Environment and Public Utilities Committees held a Capitol news conference on Tuesday to warn of a coming summer energy cost crisis and offer solutions to expand energy production capacity.

The Republicans held the press conference after last week sending the House’s Energy & Environment Committee Chair and Vice Chair a letter explaining the urgent need for hearings into the recent results of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) capacity auction which returned a shocking $666.50 per Megawatt-day price across all zones in the summer. That same price just one year ago was $30.

State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) serves as the House Republican ranking member and spokesman on the House Energy & Environment Committee. Severin says Illinois' energy policies are to blame for the recent huge spikes in energy costs for Illinois utility customers.

“House Republicans are concerned for the financial future of our constituents and our businesses, and for the future security, reliability, and affordability of our energy grid. We need answers. The numbers don’t lie. We don’t have enough energy production capacity,” Severin said. We have artificially and prematurely stifled our coal, oil, and natural gas industries in Illinois. Summer is coming. Weeks and months of 90-degree weather are coming soon. With that weather, we know big energy price spikes are coming.”

State Representative Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville) is also a member of the House Energy & Environment Committee. Halbrook, who has sounded the alarm on Illinois’ flawed energy policies for several years, says the 2021 Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) CO2 emissions caps are largely to blame for capacity shortages and energy price spikes. Halbrook likened Illinois’ current energy crisis to the country of Spain’s energy emergency.

“Last week, I spoke on the House floor about the energy crisis unfolding in Spain—and the warnings it carries for us here in Illinois. Spain's embrace of extreme climate policies and premature base load closures led to the collapse of its electrical grid. Elevators stopped mid-floor, businesses shut down, and people died. This is what happens when you ignore energy fundamentals in the name of ideology,” Halbrook said. “We're facing increasing costs, decreasing reliability, and growing dependence on imported energy. This is energy we used to generate ourselves here in Illinois. CEJA has led to the premature closure of base-load coal and natural gas plants and the loss of good-paying jobs and reliable local energy.”

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) detailed price, capacity, and reliability consequences that have saddled energy producers and customers since the 2021 passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.

“Due to misguided public policy like the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, as well as market factors, Illinois’ power generation capacity has taken a significant hit. CEJA opponents, including myself, warned of rising prices and reduced supply when the law was passed nearly four years ago,” Davidsmeyer said. “Under current law, all electricity in the state of Illinois will be required to come from zero-emission sources and nuclear power by 2045. We have literally tied our hands and turned our backs on abundant Illinois coal.”

Davidsmeyer explained the impacts electricity customers in the Ameren Illinois region will experience this summer.

“Prices have skyrocketed in the downstate MISO grid for the Ameren service territory. The most recent MISO auction for the summer months resulted in capacity prices that are 22 times higher than last summer’s prices,” Davidsmeyer said. “Capacity prices for the upcoming summer season jumped to $666.50/MW-day from $30/MW-day last year. As a result of the increase in summer capacity charges, Ameren Illinois’ supply price will increase by roughly 50 percent, from around 8 cents per kilowatt hour to around 12 cents per kilowatt hour. This will result in an approximately 18% to 22% total bill increase for residential Ameren customers.

“Governor Pritzker and the majority party in the legislature - where is your plan to maintain a reliable and affordable energy grid for Illinois families and businesses?”

House Republicans have bills to roll back CEJA provisions and keep Illinoisans working:

HB 4050 - Restores provisions in the Act regarding greenhouse gases to their form before Public Act 102-662. Repeals a provision defining "clean energy."

HB 1544 - In a provision regarding greenhouse gases, extends deadlines by 5 years for reduced or zero carbon dioxide equivalent and copollutant emissions by certain electric generating units and large greenhouse gas-emitting units.

HB 1545 - In a provision regarding greenhouse gases, extends deadlines by 10 years for reduced or zero carbon dioxide equivalent and copollutant emissions by certain electric generating units and large greenhouse gas-emitting units.

HB 1546 - In a provision regarding greenhouse gases, extends deadlines by 5 years for reduced or zero carbon dioxide equivalent and copollutant emissions by certain electric generating units and large greenhouse gas-emitting units that use coal as a fuel.

HB 1547 - Extends deadlines for reduced or zero carbon dioxide emissions by 10 years for certain EGUs and large greenhouse gas-emitting units.

