SPRINGFIELD – Governor Rauner issued the following statement today after the House of Representatives passed the Administration's proposal, HB 6630 sponsored by Rep. Mark Batinick, to permanently freeze property taxes in Illinois:

"This morning the Illinois House of Representatives took a step in the right direction and passed our permanent property tax freeze. We have the highest property taxes in America, and a property tax freeze where you control whether your property taxes go up or not, will help change the system in Illinois, create jobs and keep families from fleeing the state."