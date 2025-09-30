STAUNTON - Jessica Korunka’s father, Larry, lost all of his belongings in a recent Staunton house fire, leaving him without basic necessities and critical medical equipment.

The fire occurred at their residence, where Larry was fortunately able to escape unharmed.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Larry, who lives with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart failure, lost his oxygen machine and important medications in the blaze. Replacing these medical essentials is vital to maintaining his health and safety.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jessica Korunka has appealed for urgent assistance to provide clothing, shoes, food, and medical supplies for her father.

She emphasized that any donations will go directly toward replacing his medications, oxygen equipment, and daily needs as they work to help him recover from this loss.

“We are so grateful for the love, support, and kindness during this difficult time,” Korunka said.

The GoFundMe link to assist Larry can be found by clicking here.

More like this:

Beloved Bethalto Father Faces Medical Bills and Storm Damage - Community Rallies To Help
May 22, 2025
East Alton Honors Larry Thatcher for Decades of Hockey Leadership
Aug 5, 2025
Collinsville Family Faces Medical Crisis With Baby Maverick
Sep 15, 2025
East St. Louis Educator Larry Sorrell Leaves Lasting Legacy After 25 Years in Classroom
Jun 2, 2025
Granite City 8-Year-Old David Marty Battles Leukemia With Community Support
5 days ago

 