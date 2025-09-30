House Fire Leaves Staunton Man Without Essential Medical Supplies
The Korunka family appeals to the public as Larry requires new medical equipment and basic needs following a damaging house fire.
STAUNTON - Jessica Korunka’s father, Larry, lost all of his belongings in a recent Staunton house fire, leaving him without basic necessities and critical medical equipment.
The fire occurred at their residence, where Larry was fortunately able to escape unharmed.
Larry, who lives with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart failure, lost his oxygen machine and important medications in the blaze. Replacing these medical essentials is vital to maintaining his health and safety.
Jessica Korunka has appealed for urgent assistance to provide clothing, shoes, food, and medical supplies for her father.
She emphasized that any donations will go directly toward replacing his medications, oxygen equipment, and daily needs as they work to help him recover from this loss.
“We are so grateful for the love, support, and kindness during this difficult time,” Korunka said.
The GoFundMe link to assist Larry can be found by clicking here.
