LITCHFIELD – Due to construction on a water main line, a subcontractor for the city of Carlinville struck the natural gas line while digging. Ameren Illinois was immediately notified, however, before they were able to shut down the natural gas line erupted.

A house exploded after the gas line was hit at 10:42 A.M., at 430 North West St., Carlinville. The Carlinville Fire Department arrived on scene to extinguish the fire with the help of the Girard Fire Department. Officers from the Carlinville Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police arrived on scene to assist in traffic control and securing a perimeter. Dunn’s Ambulance transported two residents, one of which was in the house, to Carlinville Area Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both residents were later transferred to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

According to Brian Bretsch with Ameren Illinois, natural gas and power has been shut off to the area where the explosion occurred.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal and ATF have taken control of the scene from the Carlinville Fire Department. The area has been secured while the investigation is under way. The area is safe for residents and the public; however, Ameren Illinois will make sure all of the residences in the immediate area of the explosion site are clear of any residual natural gas prior to owners returning to their houses.

The American Red Cross is on scene assisting with residents in the area who were affected by the incident.

