SPRINGFIELD - Last night, Illinois House Democrats rammed through a costly green energy giveaway that will saddle ratepayers with an estimated $8 billion in higher costs, ignoring bipartisan opposition.

Amid rising energy demand and already-crushing utility bills, Democrats decided the solution was to pour billions into battery storage technology, a system that remains unreliable, unsustainable, and unproven at large scale.

Article continues after sponsor message

House Democrats chose to appease their green energy donors and special interests, forcing small businesses and working families to pick up the tab.

And as if living in Illinois wasn’t expensive enough, this legislation will push energy bills even higher, draining family budgets, threatening jobs, and driving more families out of the state.

Here are a few of the Democrats who voted to make your power bill go up:

Harry Benton (HD 97)

Suzanne Ness (HD 66)

Katie Stuart (HD 112)

Murri Briel (HD 76)

This vote makes one thing clear: Benton, Ness, Stuart, and Briel care more about pleasing Springfield insiders and green energy activists than protecting the pocketbooks of hardworking Illinoisans who are already stretched thin. Illinois families deserve leaders who fight to make energy affordable, not politicians who keep finding new ways to make it more expensive.

More like this: