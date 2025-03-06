SPRINGFIELD - Following the Congressional hearing on sanctuary city policies and Mayor Brandon Johnson’s embarrassing testimony, Illinoisans are left with more questions than answers on how taxpayer dollars are being used to support illegal immigrants. The Illinois House Republican Organization is calling on House Democrats to demand that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson testify before a legislative committee in Springfield after his evasive and inadequate responses before Congress.

During his testimony in Washington, D.C., Johnson attempted to shift blame for Chicago’s sanctuary city crisis onto state law, citing the Illinois TRUST Act. If Mayor Johnson believes state law is the problem, then he should appear before the General Assembly and advocate for repealing the very policies that have made Illinois a magnet for illegal immigration. If he is right, House Democrats will need to answer for policies that have given the Mayor the greenlight to protect violent criminal illegal immigrants and spend hundreds of millions of dollars.

Article continues after sponsor message

Furthermore, Johnson failed to provide clear answers on the staggering taxpayer costs associated with his administration’s handling of illegal immigration. While he dodged direct questions, the reality is that Chicago has already spent over $574 million on noncitizens—with no end in sight.

The mayor refused to say whether illegal immigrants who commit violent crimes should be deported. He dodged questions about whether noncitizens should be allowed to vote in local elections. And, he declined to say whether illegal immigrants should receive free or subsidized college tuition in Illinois. His failure to provide straight answers underscores the urgent need for legislative oversight at the state level. Taxpayers and Illinois families need answers and deserve to know if House Democrats still agree with America's least popular Mayor on these radical policies. To date, their silence speaks volumes.

"Brandon Johnson owes Illinois taxpayers real answers, not excuses," said House Republican Chair Amy Elik. "House Democrats have blindly supported the policies that created this crisis, and now they have a choice: will they demand accountability, or will they continue to rubber-stamp reckless spending on noncitizens and protect violent illegal immigrants while ignoring the needs of Illinois families?"

If Illinois House Democrats refuse to call Johnson before the General Assembly, it is clear whose side they are on. They care more about protecting their allies than standing up for hard working families.

More like this: