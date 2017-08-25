CHICAGO - House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Senate Republican Leader-designee Bill Brady (R-Bloomington) today released the following statement on school funding reform negotiations:

“This afternoon the four legislative leaders and the governor reached an agreement in principle on historic school funding reform. Language will be drafted and details of the agreement released once the drafts have been reviewed. The leaders will reconvene in Springfield on Sunday in anticipation of House action on Monday.”

The following statement can be attributed to the Governor’s Office:

“Governor Rauner applauds the four leaders in coming to a consensus on historic school funding reform that reflects the work of the School Funding Reform Commission. He thanks them for their leadership and looks forward to the coming days when the legislation is passed by both chambers.”

