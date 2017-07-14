SOUTH ROXANA - An hour-long standoff incident at 8:30 a.m. Friday law enforcement ended peacefully with the subject surrendering without anyone being hurt.

At around 8:30 a.m., the South Roxana Police Department responded to the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue in reference to a barricaded male suicidal subject.

The unidentified suspect has a history of mental illness which South Roxana Police said mixed with cocaine led to today’s events. After an hour-long standoff, the police were able talk the subject into surrendering without incident. The subject was taken into protective custody and transported by ambulance to a hospital for mental evaluation, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said.

A search of the house revealed a loaded shotgun with deer slugs and narcotics. The guns and narcotics were seized by the police, Coles said.

"I am glad this incident ended peacefully. With mental health issues, drugs, and loaded shotgun, this could have ended in a much worse scenario for everyone involved," he said. "I wanted to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Wood River Police Department, Roxana Police Department, Hartford Police Department, and the South Roxana Fire Department for their assistance in this incident.

"I commend Sgt. David Davis for his role in the incident. He had established communications prior to my arrival on scene and was instrumental in talking the subject out from his residence."

