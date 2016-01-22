Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill and the Illinois Business Journal co-hosted the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber's January 2016 "Business After 5" networking event. Pictured (L to R) are: Hotshots co-owner Jim Krueger, Hotshots co-owner Donna Krueger, Illinois Business Journal co-owner Al Ortbals, Illinois Business Journal co-owner Dennis Grubaugh and Hotshots general manager John Callahan.

SEE VIDEO BELOW:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A ribbon is cut at Hotshots Bar & Grill.

More like this:

Oct 30, 2024 - R.P. Lumber Acquiring Guyot Lumber

3 days ago - Budzinski Calls Out Predatory Drug Middlemen for Squeezing Out Rural Community Pharmacists

Today - Seed to Sewn Donates to Grafton Causes

5 days ago - Gina Gamblin's Journey of Resilience Shows in EXO Lounge Grand Opening

Sep 12, 2024 - SIUE Named Among the Top 500 Colleges in the Country

 