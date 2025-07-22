Today’s high will reach 90 degrees with a low of 75. Expect partly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. It will be uncomfortably humid, and the heat will feel like it’s climbing to 106 degrees at times. Winds will be light from the southeast.

A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for parts of southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri. The heat index could reach up to 108 degrees, so stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and check on family and neighbors.

Tomorrow, the temperature climbs even higher with a high near 95 and a low around 75. It will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Caution is advised for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

