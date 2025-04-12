SWANSEA — Launched in 2020 and relaunched in 2025 after a nearly four-year hiatus, the podcast Pondoff’s Anonymous is making significant strides in the St. Louis Metro East recovery and mental health community. With new episodes released every Monday, the show features guests from across the country discussing topics ranging from substance use and trauma to shame, identity, and healing.

Hosted by Chris Pondoff, Jeff Allen, and Jakob Miller, the podcast blends unfiltered conversation, personal storytelling, and dark humor to create a relatable and impactful listening experience. Pondoff, who started the podcast as a creative outlet during his own recovery journey, emphasizes the importance of authenticity in their discussions.

“We’re unfiltered. We curse, we laugh, and we’re serious—we don’t pretend to have it all figured out,” Pondoff said. “People don’t come to us for polished answers—they come because it’s real.”

Listeners have reported that the podcast has motivated them to enter treatment or seek help after hearing stories shared on the show. With over 50 episodes available, Pondoff’s Anonymous has become both an educational tool and a source of emotional connection for many.

The podcast is recorded at the Illinois Recovery Center in Swansea, where the hosts aim to maintain their local roots while expanding their national audience. They are currently exploring live events and media partnerships to enhance their reach.

“We’re not just talking,” Allen said. “We’re helping people stay alive. That’s not a marketing line—it’s something people have told us directly.”

Recent episodes include a conversation with Cristina Preston, focusing on addiction and personal rebirth, and a candid discussion with Alex Kaiser about sex and love addiction, church trauma, and emotional sobriety.

Pondoff’s Anonymous is available on platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and at www.pondoffsanonymous.com.

