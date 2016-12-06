BETHALTO - Bethalto Police responded to a 911 call at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, to the 500 block of Longfellow Street for a complaint from a resident who alleged that a neighbor had threatened him with a firearm.

Bethalto Police said the man who issued the complaint alleged the other person had threatened him with a firearm while the two were engaged in a verbal dispute.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon arrival of the Bethalto Police, the suspect locked himself in his home and would not respond.

Contact was made, and after approximately 90 minutes of negotiation, the suspect exited his home unarmed and was taken into custody, Bethalto Police said. The investigation is ongoing.

There were no reported injuries, Bethalto Police said. The investigation thus far has found that only the complainant and suspect were involved in the dispute, said police.



Information provided by Lt. Craig Welch of the Bethalto Police DepartmentDan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: