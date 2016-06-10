Hosaiah Stiff, Jr
Name: Hosaiah Stiff, Jr
Parents: Tashae Wallace and Hosaiah Stiff, Sr. of Alton
Birth weight: 5 lbs 11 oz
Birth Length: 19.5 inches
Time : 6:28 AM
Date: June 2, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Germaine & Candice Wallace, Godfrey; Royce Williams & Aisha Burnett, Godfrey; Marcy Stiff, Alton; Anthony Steward, Michigan City, IN
Great Grandparents: Gloria Burnett, Alton; Jimmy Griggs, Alton; John Hammonds, Merrillville, IN