WOOD RIVER – Horseshoe Lake State Park in Granite City has not been added to the governor’s order of parks to reopen as previously stated in a release.

State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) continues to work on the situation. Another Horseshoe Lake Park in Southern Illinois has been opened, which caused the confusion.

“After considering the importance of the social distancing guidelines, including staying as close to home as possible, I thought it was an injustice to Riverbend residents for Horseshoe Lake State Park to remain closed while others across the state were permitted to open,” Crowe said. “I thank the governor for taking my recommendation into consideration and giving Metro East families a place to safely enjoy being outside.”

Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources released an initial list of just 25 parks that were set to open. Concerned by the absence of parks within a reasonable travel distance for families in Madison County, Crowe began lobbying the governor’s administration to include Horseshoe Lake State Park.

The park is located off Highway 111 in the southwestern part of Illinois in Madison County. Accessible to many people in the Metro East, the park offers a wide variety of recreational opportunities on 2,960 acres, according to the IDNR website.

