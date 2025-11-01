Relive the 108th Alton Halloween Parade from Downtown Alton

ALTON - The 108th Alton Halloween Parade lineup had a few special equestrian guests.

On Oct. 31, 2025, Audrey Wright and her family were eager to share their horses with the community. As the only animals in the parade, they brought a lot of joy to the kids and families in attendance.

“We’re representing our horse club, Macoupin County Wild Riders,” Wright shared.

The club hosts shows, classes, barrel races and other events to celebrate the members’ love of horses.

Wright, who has been riding since she was 7 years old, is now 19 and loves sharing the horses with the community. She has ridden in the parade for the past four years with her family, and she expressed her excitement to participate once again.

“I like bringing the horses out,” she added. “I like seeing all the kids.”

For more information about Macoupin County Wild Riders, visit their official Facebook page.