EDWARDSVILLE - There are many in the area who show strong support of the Honor Flight program that takes veterans to see service memorials in Washington, D.C.

Anyone who wishes to support the program have an opportunity to do just that this weekend at the Hops for Heroes gathering, set for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

Previously, 16 Metro St. Louis brewers had confirmed attending. The Knights Barbecue Stand will be selling pulled pork, brats, pretzels and sides. Food is not included in the $25 ticket price. Tickets are available online at https://kofc1143.com/beerfest.

Scott Bayles, one of the event coordinators, said while traveling to New Zealand, he flew through where an Honor Flight was coming in from Columbus.

“I stopped and talked to a few of the heroes, thanked them for their service long ago, and watched their faces light up as they talked about how much they were looking forward to seeing the memorials,” Bayles said. “When you are on a flight, and the plane lands, firetrucks line up on the taxiway to salute the vets with their hoses streamed in an arch over the airplane as it taxis in. It's really something special.”

Bayles said when he talked to some of the veterans, they still remembered much about their historical past.

“It is amazing what they went though during that war, and to hear their optimism and love of life is just inspirational,” he said. “I am happy and honored to try to help the local World War II veterans and other veterans get a chance to head to DC to see their memorials.”

