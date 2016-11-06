EDWARDSVILLE – Those who witness an Honor Flight coming home at the airport probably view it as one of the more touching things they can experience.

Today is a special day at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 7132 Marine Road in Edwardsville with a first Hops for Heroes event to benefit the Honor Flight program. All proceeds benefit the Honor Flight program and residents are encouraged to attend and show support.

Organizer Scott Bayles hopes this will allow some Edwardsville veterans and vets from surrounding towns to make the Honor Flight trip to view service memorials in Washington, D.C.

“Honor Flight gets lots of donations, but they also have high demand,” Bayles said. “I would say it is more important to our "local" WW2 vets, most of which don't have any association with Honor Flight unless asked to go. When I asked the Springfield office of Honor Flight, they had no names from Edwardsville on their records, or any surrounding towns even. But I have found them on my own, through asking friends and friends of friends.”

Earlier in the week, ticket sales were moderate and Bayles hopes residents from throughout the region will turn out for today’s special event set from 1 to 5 p.m.

There are 17 brewers committed to the event, Bayles said.

"Most of the brewers have told me that of the 100 or so events they get asked to do each year, they actually really want to do this one, because the cause is fantastic,” he said.

The Knights Barbecue Stand will be selling pulled pork, brats, pretzels and sides. Food is not included in the $25 ticket price. Tickets are available online at https://kofc1143.com/beerfest or at the door once it starts.

“It is amazing what they went though during that war, and to hear their optimism and love of life is just inspirational,” he said. “I am happy and honored to try to help the local World War II veterans and other veterans get a chance to head to DC to see their memorials.”

