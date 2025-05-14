ALTON — John Smith, a 2002 Alton High School graduate and is leading a new youth basketball program aimed at providing affordable training and mentorship to local children, many of whom come from public housing.

John Smith has many family members in the Hall of Fame at Alton High, including Larry Smith, one of the school's leading all-time scorers, who starred at the University of Illinois. The Alton Housing Authority and Andy Hightower are very supportive of the program, which brings many from Alton housing projects to the court.

John Smith, who has experience coaching youth basketball, started the Alton Future All Stars program about three months ago. The program focuses on boys in third through fifth grades, offering instruction in ball handling, free throws, offensive plays, defense, and sportsmanship. Practices are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at Alton Middle School. The squad is playing in AAU games around the St. Louis area and beyond.

“I can’t turn kids down,” Smith said. “I want them to work out and try to better themselves.” He emphasized the importance of academics and discipline, stating, “Grades always come first. Getting in trouble at school means no basketball.”

John Smith hopes to expand the program over the next year and eventually establish a larger AAU team in the area.

Many participants come from challenging backgrounds. Smith noted that half of the kids in the program live in public housing and sometimes face difficult circumstances.

“Giving them something positive gives them hope and shows them I care," Smith said.”

The program’s jerseys were sponsored by Andy Hightower, executive director of the Madison County Housing Authority, who Smith credits with being a major supporter.

“He is a huge plus in my corner,” Smith said. “I can’t thank him enough.”

The team recently competed in a game in St. Louis, winning 33-17, and Smith is optimistic about the talent in the group. “We have some good boys,” he said.

John Smith played under Coach Mike Brey at Alton High School and his family members were highly recognized as top scorers in the sport.

Support from parents and volunteers is also a key component of the Alton All-Stars program. Assistant coach Duane Fox praised the team mom, Dianca Lacey, for her organization and care during games and travel.

Smith said his goal is to keep the kids on a positive path and make their hometown proud. “I want something good to come out of this,” he said. “I want our town to be proud of what we are doing for our hometown.”

