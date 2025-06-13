GODFREY — Hope Animal Rescues, a nonprofit organization founded in November 2005 following Hurricane Katrina, is seeking donations to recover from financial losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization, which initially cared for 17 dogs rescued from the hurricane, focuses on saving dogs from animal control facilities where they face euthanasia within 7 to 14 days.

Operating without breed or age restrictions, Hope Animal Rescues collaborates with animal control centers to pull dogs at risk of being euthanized. The group opens the first kennel holding a dog scheduled for euthanasia each day, rescuing those that are friendly until reaching their daily capacity. According to the organization, it is a difficult reality that not all dogs can be saved.

Article continues after sponsor message

Since the onset of the pandemic, the rescue has experienced a decline in revenue, and with ongoing economic uncertainty, it continues to face financial challenges. The organization reports a current shortfall of $17,000 needed to stabilize its operations. Donations are used exclusively for the care of the dogs, including food, vaccines, medical treatments, and amenities such as water for swimming pools where the dogs play. Staff salaries are covered separately through a grant, ensuring that contributions directly support animal care.

Kimi Lee, organizer of the fundraising effort, encourages supporters to contribute any amount to help the organization continue its mission. Donations can be made through a GoFundMe campaign established by Hope Animal Rescues.

The organization has been advocating for vulnerable dogs for two decades and calls on the community to join its ongoing efforts by providing financial support.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe.

More like this: