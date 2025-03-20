WOOD RIVER - Hope Animal Rescues will host a “Barkade” Party — a fundraiser complete with unlimited arcade games.

From 12–3 p.m. on Sunday, March 30, 2025, community members are invited to Atomic Pinball Arcade in Wood River for games, pizza, a 50/50 raffle and more. Tickets cost $25 and all proceeds go back to Hope Animal Rescues. Jackie Spiker, who oversees the rescue, explained that the goal is to raise money for the 109 dogs in their care.

“It should be a whole lot of fun,” Spiker said. “These fundraisers are very important in helping us maintain our budget.”

Kids and families are welcome to come out and enjoy the day. Adults can bring alcoholic beverages if they’d like, or there will be soft drinks available. Hope Rescues asks people to register by visiting their official website or calling 618-219-0171.

Spiker stressed that these fundraisers help Hope continue its mission. Located in Godfrey, Hope rescues dogs before they are euthanized.

They treat the dogs for any illnesses or injuries they have, which can get expensive. Spiker noted that one month's worth of flea and heartworm prevention costs $1,500. Fundraisers like the Barkade Party allow them to continue rescuing dogs and making sure they are healthy before they are adopted.

“Our goal is to make sure the dog is well-adjusted and healthy before we send them home,” she explained. “But 109 dogs a month is expensive. If you have a dog, just look at how much it costs for you to take care of that dog in one month. Now times that by 109.”

At Hope, the dogs don’t stay in kennels. They have two rooms and a yard where they can roam and play. They also walk on a nearby nature trail at least twice a week. While Spiker believes it’s a great place for the dogs, she emphasized the importance of finding them a forever family.

“We love all the dogs, and in my view, we’ve created a nice space for them before they find their home, but it’s not a home,” she said. “I mean, at night, they don’t have a human to sleep with or TV to watch or fun things that they would do at home or just stretch out on the living room floor. It isn't a home. Nothing replaces a home.”

She encourages people to come to the Barkade Party to learn more about Hope Animal Rescues and support their mission. For more information about Hope Animal Rescues and the Barkade Party, visit their official website at HopeRescues.org or call 618-219-0171.

