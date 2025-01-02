GODFREY/COLLINSVILLE - Hope Animal Rescues will host their 19th annual trivia event to raise money for their dog rescue mission.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, community members are invited to Madison County Fireman’s Hall at 9510 Collinsville Road in Collinsville for a retro 50s-themed trivia night. The evening will include a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, grab bags, prizes and more, and all proceeds will go to Hope Animal Rescues.

“We have a blast,” said Jackie Spiker, director of Hope. “It’s one of our biggest fundraisers of the whole year, so it really helps us with our mission each year to be able to pay for the vetting of the rescue dogs that we take in. It’s a great event. Every year we have a lot of fun.”

Hope rescues dogs from animal control facilities on the day they are scheduled to be euthanized. The organization pays to get the dogs spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. They also handle any additional veterinarian needs that a dog may have.

People can then adopt the dogs for $275, which costs less than one spay or neuter procedure, Spiker pointed out. She noted that the dogs receive “a new leash on life” through Hope. The organization has helped countless animals find their forever families over the past 20 years.

“It’s very important to give those dogs a chance,” Spiker explained. “We have to rescue them. We pull them out of there to get them vetted and offer them a new home. Otherwise, they’re just euthanized in animal control.”

The trivia night will allow Hope to continue their work for another year. Spiker said this is their biggest fundraising event, and they usually welcome over 50 teams or 500 participants. This year, they hope to have even more people than usual.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and decorate their tables. Hope will provide draft beer until the seventh round of trivia, and they will alternate between 50s trivia and other questions.

A team of six to ten players costs $200, or $20 per person for single players. Spiker said that the community’s support means a lot to Hope and allows them to take care of more dogs. She hopes to see many people at the trivia night.

“The 2024 year was a struggle for all the charities. Financially, people aren’t able to give what they used to, so we’re hoping that the trivia will take off and we’ll get our 50 teams,” she added. “For anybody that is all for animal welfare and doesn’t want to see dogs be euthanized, it is important to take care of the charities that do pull those dogs and get them into suitable homes with responsible owners where they can live out their lives.”

For more information about Hope Animal Rescues, including how to donate or purchase tickets to the trivia night, visit their official website at HopeRescues.org.

