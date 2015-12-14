GODFREY - Hope Animal Rescues is teaming up with Daniel Randall Vet Clinic in Godfrey Illinois to offer $25 spay/neuters on Monday Jan. 11, 2016.

Only requirement is the desire to get your pet fixed.

Hope Rescues was awarded a $2,800.00 grant and Daniel Randall Vet Clinic greatly discounted their costs to to be able to offer this deed of goodwill to the community.

A total of 28 pets will be fixed on Monday Jan. 11, 2016, with a cost to their owners of only $25.

Each owner is responsible for transporting of pet.

Scheduling will start on Monday, Jan. 4. To schedule your $25 spay/neuter you MUST call 618-979-1908. Only the first 28 will be scheduled.

For questions please call Jackie co-founder of Hope Rescues at the same number above.

