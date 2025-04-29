EDWARDSVILLE - Hope Animal Rescues will host their first annual Plant Sale to benefit the 109 dogs in their care.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, community members can stop by SoCal Soul in Edwardsville to purchase a variety of plants. SoCal Soul will also donate 10% of their profits that day to the rescue. Jackie Spiker, who oversees Hope Animal Rescues, explained the Plant Sale will go a long way toward helping the animals.

“Community is very important to our success, and we have a very good and loyal animal-loving community here,” she said. “It’s important for all of us to work together to help the animals and better their lives, which in turn enriches human life.”

Spiker said volunteers have gathered seedlings and other plants, which were all donated for the sale. They have a wide variety, from ferns to geraniums. She believes you can find “everything for your garden to get you ready for spring and summer.”

She voiced her appreciation for SoCal Soul and their “great collaboration.” If the sale goes well, they plan to make it an annual event.

All proceeds from the sale go back to Hope Animal Rescues. As an organization, Hope Rescues rescues dogs from shelters on the day they’re scheduled to be euthanized. They currently have 109 dogs at their location in Godfrey.

Hope has four staff members and a sponsor who oversees their payroll, so all donations go directly to the care of the dogs. Spiker explained that the dogs receive any veterinary care they need before they are adopted. They try to give the dogs the best chance at a successful adoption. Fundraisers like the Plant Sale make it possible for them to care for these dogs.

Right now, they have a pug and a Boston Terrier who need “extensive” medical care. The Boston Terrier, named Duncan, was hit by a car and requires spinal surgeries that will run around $10,000.

“Now, while most places would probably just put him down, it’s not a terminal illness or anything,” Spiker explained. “He’s cute as a button and he’s only 2 years old, so we want to give him a good chance. Fundraisers like this and donations from the community help us pay for these things.”

Spiker added that community members can support the care of dogs like Duncan by donating at the official Hope Animal Rescues website. In addition to general donations, they have a program where you can sponsor a dog, providing monthly donations to pay for their medical care, food, treats and a toy.

“This Plant Sale will help us in many ways,” Spiker added. “Everything goes to the direct care of the dogs, which is rare. I think we’re one of the only rescues around that is our size that actually has 100% of their donations go to the care of the dogs. [Donations] do make a big impact.”

For more information about Hope Animal Rescues, including how to adopt a dog, visit their official website at HopeRescues.org. To learn more about the Plant Sale this weekend, check out the official Facebook event page or stop by SoCal Soul in Edwardsville to support the rescue.

