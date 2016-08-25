GODFREY - Who let the dogs out? We did! Once again we’re running for the rescue! The 4th Annual Run for Rescue 5K/1 Mile Mutt Strut Benefiting Hope Animal Rescues is taking place Saturday October 1, 2016 at Godfrey’s Glazebrook Park at 9:00 a.m.

A family & pet friendly event, with family activities, attendance prizes, photo booths, bake sale, face painting, dog contest & much more! Bring the family and come out a great time, watch some best-dressed dogs strut their stuff, meet some great folks, and help raise funds for a great cause!!!

The race is to raise funds for the non-profit Hope Animal Rescues whose goal is to save dogs on their last day of life from Animal Controls, raise awareness of the plight of homeless, abused, neglected, and abandoned dogs across the Midwest.

The Run for Rescue 5K/1 Mile Mutt Strut is one of our larger sources of fundraising for Hope Animal Rescues. Please take the time to watch the video below--it’s a compensative video about Hope Animal Rescues and their mission.

Online registration will be open through midnight September 30th and late registration will be available on race day starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Glazebrook Park, Godfrey IL. Sign up today and save—prices increase on September 1st.

The race is an effort to call attention to the mission of Hope Animal Rescues, the need for funding, and need for volunteers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Run for the Rescues would like to thank our current sponsors for their support in this year’s race:

Atlantis Pool, The Levo-Donohoo Law Firm, State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons, and Simmons Employee Foundation, Gori-Julian, All Natural Pet Cent, Robert Sanders Waste Systems, The Law Office of Gale Stipes, The Wood Law Office, The Law Offices of Amy Sholar and Kelly Stephan.

Interested in becoming a sponsor? Contact Janel Freeman at jfreeman17@att.net.

REGISTER AND LEARN MORE: http://www.active.com/godfrey-il/running/distance-running-races/run-for-rescue-5k-1-mile-mutt-strut-2016

About Hope Animal Rescues

Hope Rescues is 100% volunteer, non-profit corporation. 100% of all donations go to the care and rehabilitation of the animals. Fund raisers and private donations are essential every month in order to cover the cost of running the sanctuary. Please take the time to watch the video below--it’s a compensative video about Hope Animal Rescues and their mission.

Hope has saved the lives of over 2800 dogs since 2005, and along the way, they have healed many broken hearts. Sometimes, they have literally tried to fix a broken heart. In November 2015, eighteen Chihuahua mix puppies came to Hope from a hoarding situation. Pierre was one of the eighteen. It was discovered he had a congenital heart defect which caused him to go into congestive heart failure. In December, he was taken to the University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital for surgery. During the surgery it was found that his heart defect was worse than previously diagnosed. He has Double Chambered Right Ventricle, or DCRV, and the heart surgery scheduled would not have corrected the problem. His prognosis was less than one year.

No one gave up on Pierre. Three months later, the University contacted Hope, after much research, they discovered a surgery that might correct the problem. The entire cardiology unit from the Veterinary School was on hand for Pierre’s surgery. They did everything possible to fix his heart. Unfortunately, the surgery was not a success. However, Pierre’s story does not end with a failed surgery. Pierre hit the dog lottery and was adopted by the co-founders of Hope Animal Rescues to live in a home where he is loved unconditionally. Pierre has settled right into his new home and we are pretty sure he has no idea that he is sick. His heart surgery may not have been a success, but his broken heart has healed.

More like this: