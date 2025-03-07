ST. LOUIS – Celebrate Easter Sunday with an unforgettable brunch experience at 612North! On Sunday, April 20, 2025, starting at 9:00 AM, guests are invited to indulge in a festive buffet featuring house-made chicken & waffles, ham & prime rib carving station, a donut wall, quiche, bagels & lox, biscuits & gravy, fresh fruits & veggies, and more!

Beyond the delicious spread, families can capture special memories with a free Easter Bunny photo op, a self-serve photo booth, and a complimentary Easter-themed drawing kit for kids. The stunning riverfront views and welcoming atmosphere make this the perfect way to celebrate the holiday with loved ones.

"Easter Brunch at 612North is all about bringing families together for great food and joyful moments," said Munsok So, CEO at So Hospitality Group. "From our carefully curated menu to our festive activities, we’re excited to create a memorable experience for our guests."

Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Secure your spot by visiting 612north.com—please note that reservations made through the website are not confirmed until you receive a confirmation from a 612North team member.

Visit 612north.com to purchase the tickets and request your reservation time. Call 314-899-0612 for more information regarding our Easter Brunch. For more information about So Hospitality Group, visit www.drunkenfish.com , www.612north.com , and www.kimchiguys.com .

Article continues after sponsor message

Venue: 612North Event Space + Catering

Address: 612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis, MO 63102

Phone: (314) 899-0612

More like this: