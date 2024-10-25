David McFerran, a respected veteran from Edwardsville, Illinois, served his country with honor and dedication as a member of the United States Navy. From 1960 to 1964, McFerran held the rank of E3 and served aboard the USS Fulton during the Vietnam era, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to duty and country.

After completing his naval service, McFerran continued his dedication to national security through a distinguished 35-year career with the Department of Defense. Following retirement, he fulfilled a lifelong dream, enjoying his well-deserved rest and the fulfillment of his aspirations.

David McFerran’s passing on July 1, 2024, marked the end of a life filled with service, patriotism, and dedication to both his country and his personal dreams. Edwardsville remembers and honors his contributions, expressing gratitude for his service and commitment to the values he held dear.

