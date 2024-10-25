Charles D. Batson, a proud Army veteran from Granite City, Illinois, served his country honorably from 1962 to 1966, including time spent in Vietnam. Rising to the rank of E5, Batson’s commitment to duty and dedication to his family and friends left a lasting legacy.

Fondly remembered as the best son, brother, father, grandfather, and husband anyone could ask for, Batson lived a full life and enjoyed simple pleasures, famously saying, “I had a good life, and I caught a lot of fish.” His family cherishes his memory and his joyful outlook, celebrating the warmth and love he brought to everyone who knew him.

Thank you, Charles D. Batson, for your service and the wonderful memories you leave behind.