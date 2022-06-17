Listen to the story

SPRINGFIELD - The United States and Illinois flags at half-staff from Sunrise Sunday, June 19, 2022, until Sunset Monday, June 20, 2022.

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from

Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the

Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of:

Juneteenth National Freedom Day

Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency’s personnel from:

Sunrise: Sunday, June 19, 2022 until

Sunset: Monday, June 20, 2022

More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/ about/flag-honors.html

