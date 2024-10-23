GODFREY - Specialist Christopher Sichra, a former member of the U.S. Army, reflects on his military service that spanned two enlistments during critical periods in American history. Sichra served from 1987 to 1991, participating in the Cold War and the Gulf War.

Sichra's first enlistment took him to the 69th Ordinance Company in Longare, Italy, where he was deployed for two years. His duties included serving as a Nuclear Weapons Specialist with the Southern European Task Force (SETAF), which operated in Italy, Greece, and Turkey.

After his initial term, he transitioned to Bravo Company of the 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, where he trained and became a certified Military Intelligence Analyst at Fort Hood, Texas.

Throughout his military career, Sichra earned several medals and honors, including the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Presidential Unit Citation, and the Expert Rifle Marksmanship Badge. He was honorably discharged in October 1991, marking the end of his service.

Sichra's experiences reflect the diverse roles and responsibilities undertaken by military personnel during a transformative era in U.S. history.

