The event featured a variety of holiday-themed activities, including Christmas stories, crafts, and coloring.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Belleville East English Honor Society members facilitated the event, helping children write letters to Santa and take pictures with the jolly figure.

The success of the event was attributed to the collaborative efforts of the library staff, student members, custodial staff, and others who contributed to its planning and execution.

The English Honor Society expressed gratitude for the support that made the event possible.



More like this: