ALTON - The Hong Kong House at 1720 Washington Avenue in Alton has been closed for a long period of time, but management said Thursday that within a week or two, it will once again open its doors.

Lian Peng of Hong Kong House was at the business on Thursday and said she and the others associated with it are "very excited" to be near the re-opening.

The Hong Kong House's new menu says it has been serving the area since 1981.

[DIRECTORY: 500+ Restaurants Around The Riverbend]

Article continues after sponsor message

Hours will be as follows:

Sunday - 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday through Saturday - 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Hong Kong House will be available for dine-in, carry out and drive-thru, the menu says.

The Chinese food will include appetizers, soups, fried rice, Lo Mein, Chow Mein, Egg Food Young, vegetable dinners, beef dinners, house specials, a child's plate, a party tray, and many other extras.

More like this: