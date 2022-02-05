Our Love Story:

The Couple: "Honey" and "Sugar" from Wood River

Date Met/Started Dating: April 22, 1994

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: Our first date was at the movies at Eastgate.

Date Married: August 17, 1996

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Looking for records and driving our pt cruiser down the river road for fish or going to Duke's bakery for a cookie. We have been together since I was 14 and he was 16.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always love each other no matter what. Love always wins. We just fit; we are soul mates.

More like this: