"Honey" & "Sugar's" Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: "Honey" and "Sugar" from Wood River
Date Met/Started Dating: April 22, 1994
Briefly Describe First Date: Our first date was at the movies at Eastgate.
Date Married: August 17, 1996
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Looking for records and driving our pt cruiser down the river road for fish or going to Duke's bakery for a cookie. We have been together since I was 14 and he was 16.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always love each other no matter what. Love always wins. We just fit; we are soul mates.
