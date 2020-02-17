Main Street UMC’s, Team Honduras, is pleased to announce that they will be hosting their 8th Annual Just For Chicks event on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m at the church located at 1400 Main Street in Alton.

“This special fundraiser for the Team is a celebration of the ladies in our community,” said Greg Gelzinnis, Team Leader. Gelzinnis added “It will feature ladies oriented vendors like Craft Garden, Sazzy Fashions, JulieSells, Rosina’s African Handmade Jewelry, State Street Soap Company, Countryside Gardens, All Gud Jewelry, Timmy the Turtle Books, and Crafts of Passion just to name a few. As in previous years, spa opportunities & chair massage by Fitness for the Soul, as well as, a JC Penney style show of spring and summer fashions will also be offered. An assortment of homemade soups and salads prepared by Team Honduras members will be on the lunch menu, and the afternoon will conclude with a wonderful, engaging program presented by News 4 This Morning Traffic Gal and Co-Host of Great Day St. Louis, Laura Hettiger.”

Just For Chicks VIII Guest Speaker, Laura Hettiger, started with KMOV in August 2012, and won her first Emmy Award for General Assignment Reporting for her coverage during the Ferguson unrest. Before joining the News 4 Team, Laura spent a year at the NBC affiliate in beautiful Charleston, S.C., where she got her start in broadcasting. She is a proud University of Illinois alumna with a Bachelor's degree in News-Editorial Journalism and a Master's degree in Broadcast Journalism. Laura was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and a cheerleader for the Fighting Illini.

Charity and giving back is one of Laura's greatest passions. She's given her time to the St. Louis Crisis Nursery, Pedal the Cause, SLOCA and she is very connected to The Little Bit Foundation. In August 2018, the marathoner combined her love of The Little Bit Foundation and running to start Laura's Run 4 Kids, a 5K and family fun run in downtown St. Louis where all the money raised benefited kids in St. Louis area schools. The third annual Laura’s Run 4 Kids will be on April 25th, 2020.

“I was very pleased to be asked to be this year’s guest speaker for Just For Chicks” said Hettiger. “Giving back is something that I am very proud to do, and it certainly seems to be at the center of the ongoing work done by Team Honduras.” Ms. Hettiger remarked, “Being able to share with the ladies about careers, life balance, fashion, relationships and causes that matter – Girl Talk…I hope will insure that everyone in attendance does have a Great Day!”

The Main Street Team will be making their 9th Mission trip in June of 2021. The Team goes to Honduras every other year so that they have an opportunity to raise funds to help offset costs for the trip and to provide the necessary supplies the team needs to do their Mission projects and ministries. Gelzinnis shared, “Our church policy is that everyone commits $500.00 of their own money towards the trip.” “But it has always been on my heart that I don’t want anyone who feels called to Missions to not be able to go because of financial resources,” said Gelzinnis. He continued, “It costs about $2,300.00 per person to go on the trip, and over the years we have done some pretty crazy things to raise the additional $15-$25,000 necessary to cover the additional costs for each Team Member.” Veteran Team Member, Mike Short recalls, “One time we were asked to provide valet parking for an every 5 year reunion of Litchfield High School graduates.” Short added, “We had cars all over the airport tarmac and were just glad that we didn’t have extra keys or cars at the end of the night.” The team routinely works the holiday festival circuit, selling their 500 pints of homemade apple butter, 1,000 pounds of homemade peanut and cashew brittle, and throws in walking tacos, grilled corn on the cob, and some fresh sliced ice cold watermelon for the summertime festivals where they have food booths.

Always trying to be responsive to the needs of the Mission, the Team has taken on building churches, working on the Mission’s Headquarters building in the capital city of Tegucigalpa, building stoves, and providing “Blessing Baskets” to families in the villages where the Team has served since their first trip in the summer of 2005. Over the last 3 trips the Team has also begun to provide fluoride treatments for the children under the direction of Team Member, Kathy Lipe. Mrs. Lipe remarked, “I had always wanted to do some type of ‘medical project’ (recently retired from the lab at SLU).” Lipe continued, “When the possibility of doing fluoride treatments was presented to me and Greg gave his approval, I just jumped in with both feet.” “Going from 125 treatments in 2015, to 697 treatments in 2017, and prepared to do close to 2,000 last summer, I couldn’t be more proud of our Team,” Lipe said with great satisfaction. Last summer the Team also hosted a series of knitting & sewing workshops for women in several communities under the watchful eye of Team Members, Nancy Steward and first time Team Member, Pastor Debra Hoertel. “The Knitting Project was two-fold,” said Steward. “It gave the Ladies an excuse to get together for fellowship, and we wanted to give them enough instruction to make some items that they could sell.” Pastor Debra remarked, “I will never forget the expressions on the women’s faces when they finished their shoulder bags and sack dresses for their children…so PROUD!” Proceeds from Just For Chicks VIII will be used to provide the resources necessary to continue these ministry projects, as well as ongoing church construction in 2021.

2019 was the first trip to Honduras for two former Just For Chicks’ Vendors, Tina Kelley and Shanarah Finazzo and her daughter, Emma. Mrs. Finazzo remarked, “One of my closest friends went in 2017 with her daughter and they had such a life-changing experience, I just felt like it was something that I wanted to share with my daughter.” Finazzo shared, “Emma and I had such an amazing time last summer, that we are already counting the days to our 2021 departure.” Mrs. Kelley remarked, “Little did I know when I signed up to be a vendor at Just For Chicks VII that I would now be planning my 2nd trip in 2021.” Kelley added, “Vendors and attendees beware, God certainly has a way of opening doors and nudging your heart.” The Team will travel back to Honduras June 12-27, 2021.

Tickets for the event are now on sale at the church office, on-line at www.mainstreetumc.net, or from Team Members at a cost of $20 per person. Seating will be limited and reservations are encouraged. Anyone interested in being a vendor may contact Greg Gelzinnis at 618-550-9291.

