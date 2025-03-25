ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 2500 block of Saddle Ridge Drive that resulted in the death of an adult male.



On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 12:25 p.m., St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 2500 block of Saddle Ridge Drive. An adult male was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

There are no suspects in custody currently.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.



Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

