ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon, May 12, 2025, in the 1100 block of Rio Avenue.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., officers from the North County Precinct responded to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

No suspects are currently in custody. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

The investigation remains active. Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Those wishing to remain anonymous or seeking a potential reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

