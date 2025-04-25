ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 5800 block of Grace Avenue that resulted in the death an adult female.

At 11:15 p.m. on April 24, 2025, St. Louis County police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for service for a disturbance in the 5800 block of Grace Avenue. An adult female was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The female was transported to an area hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The incident appears to be the result of an altercation between two individuals known to one another. No suspects are currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.



Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

