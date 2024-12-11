ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2024, in the 200 block of Estridge Road, resulting in the death of an adult male.

At approximately 12:07 a.m., officers from the North County Precinct responded to reports of a shooting in the area. Upon their arrival, they found an adult male and an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

St. Louis County Police said the male victim was transported to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead. The female victim, who is pregnant, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and officials confirmed that the unborn child was unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous or seeking a potential reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Further details will be released as they become available.

