ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, the St. Louis County Family Court certified 17-year-old Darnell Warner as an adult, leading to homicide charges related to a March 2024 stabbing in the 2400 block of Hord Avenue.

Warner faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection with the death of a victim identified as J.B. The incident occurred on March 12, 2024, when St. Louis County Police responded to reports of a large disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found J.B. had been stabbed in the chest. He was transported to a hospital but later pronounced deceased.

According to the probable cause statement, detectives from the Crimes Against Persons unit conducted interviews and reviewed citizen video footage that showed Warner armed with a bladed instrument approaching J.B. The footage depicts Warner striking J.B. in the chest before the victim collapses.

Investigators linked Warner to the crime through witness tips and by recovering clothing matching that worn by the suspect in the video from Warner’s residence. Forensic testing confirmed Warner’s DNA as the major contributor on a hoodie found hidden in an air vent at the home.

Warner is currently held on a $500,000 cash-only bond with no 10% option. The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives continue to handle the investigation.

Charges remain accusations, and Warner is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

