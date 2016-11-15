BETHALTO - Over the past few seasons, Civic Memorial High School's Allie Troeckler has been a key contributor to the Lady Eagles basketball team.

Although her season with the Eagles is just beginning, Troeckler is looking ahead towards her future as she signed her letter of intent to join the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville women's basketball team.

Troeckler was joined by her parents, David and Robin Troeckler, brother Jacob, grandmother Andi Vander, and was surrounded by her friends and favorite teachers as she signed her letter.

"It's really exciting to have the support from all of my classmates and teachers that came down," Troeckler said. "

In a recent release from the SIUE Athletics Department, SIUE women's basketball head coach Paula Buscher could not be more excited to have Troeckler added to her roster.

"Allie is a high-scoring guard who will go well over 2,000 points in her high school career," said Buscher. "She has the ability to score, but what makes her a great player is that she is a true competitor and plays all out all the time. Allie is a high character person both on and off the court."

Being able to stay close to home and join her brother, Jacob, at the local university, was a large part of Troeckler's decision.

"I knew I wanted to stay close to home," she said. "I met with the coaches and some of the players and I really love them."

As far as attending school with her brother, who is currently double majoring in music and pharmaceutical science, Troeckler is very excited to be able to share the same campus again.

"It's really exciting," she said. "Coming into high school, I always had him there and now going into college, he'll still be there."

With her future coach from SIUE already singing her praises toward the young superstar, one of her most important leaders in her career so far has been CM's girls' basketball coach Jonathan Denney.

"I think that this is a great opportunity for her," Denney said. "She had a lot of choices and probably could have went a lot of different places. She decided to stay home and be a hometown hero. Hopefully, she will lead SIUE to an NCAA tournament."

Aside from heading onto the basketball court as a Cougar, Troeckler is planning to study either education or kinesiology.

