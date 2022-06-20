EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township will host a discussion at noon this Friday, June 24, 2022, on homelessness in our community and how we can come together to combat it at Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville Illinois.

The event will feature 3 speakers who will present information for attendees in a short TED Talk type format and then be available for questions. The featured speakers include Dave Kerr, Homeless Services for Madison County Government, Jill Schardt, Edwardsville Public Library Director, and a representative from the Salvation Army's Booth House.

“Homeless is an issue far too often overlooked in our community, and even more so the past two years during COVID,” said Edwardsville Township Supervisor Kevin Hall. “As we were looking for topics for our first Lunch and Learn since the pandemic began, it was a logical one to start with. We look forward to hearing ways the community is already and can continue to come together on this important issue.”

This event is open to the public, with meal options or Bring Your Own Lunch choices. For tickets and more information, please go to https://bit.ly/3b8jG2Z or Edwardsville Township's Facebook page.

The Township Lunch and Learns began as a partnership between Edwardsville Township and the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Ministerial Alliance, which brings together area social service agencies, organizations, and churches that provide services to residents of Edwardsville Community School District #7.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

