EDWARDSVILLE – Homefield Energy has been chosen to once again serve as the electricity supplier for the municipal electric aggregation program in the City of Edwardsville and other local communities. Homefield Energy’s contract with participating residents and small businesses will begin with the December 2024 meter reading.

The City of Edwardsville was authorized by voters in 2012 to oversee a municipal electric aggregation program. The program’s goal is to protect residents from ongoing volatility in electric supply charges by leveraging a pool of municipal customers to secure a competitive, fixed rate. The new rate with Homefield Energy is 9.054 cents per kilowatt hour, which is a 3.146 cent decrease from current provider Constellation Energy’s rate of 12.20 cents. Participating cities, counties and townships are working with aggregation consultant Good Energy LP, a New York-based company with regional offices in Edwardsville and Peoria.

If you are an Ameren customer living in Edwardsville, you will be automatically enrolled in the program unless you opt out. There are a few automatic enrollment exceptions, including if you previously opted out and chose a different alternative retail electricity supplier.

An opt-out letter is being mailed to all eligible residents in Edwardsville starting in mid-October. If the account holder wants to opt out, there are several ways to do this. Simply return the opt-out notice by mail or call the new supplier, Homefield Energy, at 866-694-1262.

In addition to the opt-out letter from Homefield Energy, each account holder may receive a notice from Ameren that the current supplier contract with Constellation is expiring, and that you must make a new choice in suppliers. Don’t be alarmed by the letter; it is part of the state-mandated process.

If residents and small businesses wish to continue participating, they should take no action. They will be automatically enrolled when the program transitions to the new supplier in December 2024. Lastly, Ameren will send a letter confirming that Homefield Energy will be your new supplier, providing another opportunity to decline enrollment. The contract period will run from the December 2024 meter reading through the May 2025 meter reading.

Typically the contract lasts up to 24 months, but this one was intentionally limited to six months due to uncertainty in the energy market. A new rate will be negotiated with suppliers prior to the expiration in May 2025, and all eligible customers will be notified. Questions about the program can be directed to Homefield Energy at 866-694-1262 or Good Energy representative Vicki Browning at 844-686-4244.

Find more details at: www.homefieldenergy.com or on the City’s website at: www.cityofedwardsville.com/aggregation

