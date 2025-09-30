O'FALLON, IL. - The O'Fallon Marching Band and Drill Team capped off a spirited homecoming week with a memorable halftime performance at the Panthers-Alton Redbirds football game on Friday night, Sept. 26, 2025, showcasing their talent and school pride.

Throughout Homecoming Week, the band and drill team played a central role in various events, including a parade and pep rally, energizing the student body and community. The celebrations highlighted the band's involvement not only on the football field but also in other school activities, clubs, and even the Homecoming Court.

Dr. Melissa Gustafson-Hinds, the O'Fallon High School band director, has also received national recognition, being honored with the 2025 CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence award. The accolade celebrates music educators who demonstrate exceptional dedication to inspiring students, building music programs, and sustaining the importance of music in schools and communities.

An alum from the Class of 1973 participated in the O'Fallon Homecoming Parade, holding a sign that read, “Once a Marching Panther, always a Marching Panther,” reflecting the long-standing traditions associated with the band.

The O'Fallon Marching Band Drill Team’s performances and the recognition of Dr. Gustafson-Hinds underscore the school’s commitment to fostering a vibrant music program and maintaining strong community traditions.