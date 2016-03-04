Home season opens with altered schedule

Weather concerns have altered the series. The Cougars and Gamecocks will open the series with a doubleheader Friday. The first pitch of game one will come at 1 p.m. Game two of the series will follow later Friday. The third game of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. There is no Sunday game.

The Cougars (0-9) are seeking their first win of the year after opening the season on a nine-game road stretch, which included series against two nationally-ranked opponents. Jacksonville State is 6-5 overall and 1-2 away from home.

SIUE is 8-12 all-time against Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks have ended the Cougars' season each of the last two years at the OVC Championship, but SIUE has won five of the last six regular season contests. The Cougars swept a three-game series at Jacksonville State last season.

Among Cougar regulars, junior Kailer Smith leads the team with a .281 batting average and nine hits. He has started all nine games, including six behind the plate.

Senior right-hander Ryan Agnitsch has a made a team-high four appearances out of the bullpen and has a 5.19 earned run average. Brendan Miller leads the staff with nine strikeouts in 9.2 innings.

For JSU, Paschal Petrongolo leads the team and is 10th in the OVC with a .400 average. He is fourth in the league with four home runs and 18 RBIs.

All three weekend games will be broadcast live on 88.7 FM WSIE and www.siuecougarnetwork.com.

Probable Pitching Matchups:

Game 1: SIUE RHP P.J. Schuster (0-2) vs. JSU RHP Graham Officer (1-1)

Game 2: SIUE RHP Conner Buenger (0-3) vs. JSU LHP Jack Pierce (0-0)

Game 3: SIUE RHP Jarrett Bednar (0-3) vs. JSU RHP Colton Pate (0-1)