SAN ANTONIO, Texas - SIUE softball fell to Weber State 15-5 and 11-2 in the semifinals of the bracket part of the tournament in San Antonio, Texas.

SIUE's bats produced four home runs Saturday. Madison Kearns hit a two-run homer in the nightcap. Her second-inning blast was her first of the season.

Weber State took advantage of nine hits, seven of which were the extra bases.

Lauren Yslava blasted two home runs and Anna Henderson added her first of the season Saturday's opener.

Yslava belted her first home run of the season in the first inning on the 10th pitch of her at bat. She added another solo homer in the third as well as a bases-loaded RBI walk in the fourth.

Henderson added her home run in the third inning just after Yslava. Juztyne Torres scored on the play after reaching on a bunt single.

Weber State's offense collected 16 hits overall in game one. The first three innings of the contest were identical with both teams scoring once in the first and three times in the third inning, but an 11-run fourth inning proved to be the difference.

