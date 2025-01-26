Our Daily Show! Home Builders & Remodelers: Road to the Expo, Dream Home Raffle, & More!

BELLEVILLE - The Home Builders and Remodelers Metro East Association (HBRMEA) is gearing up for their Home Expo in March.

On March 7, 8 and 9, 2025, the HBRMEA will host their annual expo with over 150 vendors at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville. Consumers are invited to attend to learn more about local products and services that can help them as they build or remodel their homes. The organization expects over 10,000 attendees during the three-day event.

“We’ve got experts that are going to be on hand,” said Shannon Stelling with HBRMEA. “If you’re thinking about doing anything to your home, it’s a great environment to come have conversations. Talk to all these experts in all the different areas. You might find somebody that you want to work with or they might help you with a project that you’re doing on your own.”

The expo is free to attend. The organization plans to give away over $20,000 in prizes, with drawings every hour. Partners for Pets will also be at the expo with pet adoptions available, and you can earn additional entries into the prize drawings by bringing supplies to donate to them.

Stelling said there will be several “local celebrities” in attendance. Local bands, choirs and school groups will also be performing throughout the three days. Stelling looks forward to welcoming the community to the expo.

She added that HBRMEA has been busy with their Wish Home Raffle, which invites community members to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a $500,000 home or $300,000 cash. Proceeds go to Make-A-Wish Illinois and Make-A-Wish Missouri/Kansas. For more information, read this article on RiverBender.com.

On the federal level, the larger Home Builders and Remodelers organization is in conversation with President Donald Trump’s transition team and other legislators to advocate for changes in the trades. From lowering construction costs to extending tax cuts, the HBR is pushing for federal and state changes to improve the home builders’ industry.

Stelling said this advocacy is an important part of the HBR’s mission. Locally, they look forward to the Home Expo and the Wish Home Raffle. But their larger goal — to support builders, remodelers and consumers — remains at the forefront of their work.

“We’re here to advocate,” she said. “That is what the HBR is, to support the industry, provide benefits to our members, and tunnel through the problems that we face in the industry and be an advocate for them and make an impact on our community…We’re always trying to be proactive and work with our legislators, the president, our senators, the congressmen, at the federal and the state level to make an impact on the housing in our community and make housing more obtainable and affordable for people without compromising quality and safety. That is always a big focus of ours.”

For more information about HBRMEA, visit the official Home Builders and Remodelers Metro East Association website at HBRMEA.org.

