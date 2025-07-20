Our Daily Show Interview! Home Builders Remodelers Raffle Underway NOW!

MARYVILLE - The Home Builders and Remodelers Metro East Association (HBRMEA) is hosting a raffle to support their work in the community.



Community members can buy a raffle ticket for $20 or six tickets for $100 for the chance to win $1,500 cash. Second place will take home $500 and third place will win $250. Shannon Stelling with the HBRMEA explained that proceeds from the raffle will support the organization’s work to help the local housing industry.

“There’s so many good things that the HBR is doing to help support the housing industry in our local community,” she said. “You’re helping support the local association, and that money goes toward things like helping us with legislation, helping us fight regulatory issues, helping us fight unfair practices when it comes to inspections or getting permits. All of those things we’re working on the forefront of. And then we’re also working with several communities on infill programs.”

Stelling said that the HBRMEA has collaborated with Belleville and Granite City to start infill programs in which the city purchases land. First-time home buyers then build houses on this land without paying additional costs for property. Fairview Heights, Collinsville and Alton are also potential candidates for this program.

In addition to these initiatives, the HBRMEA has a directory of over 240 local builders and companies within the housing industry. They help connect consumers with these companies.

Stelling emphasized the importance of working with local businesses. She believes consumers are better protected when they hire locally.

“It’s really important to make sure you’re working with local companies that are rooted and grounded in our communities,” she said. “We always encourage consumers in our local area to reach out to the HBR because they’re all local companies that have been vetted that are in our local community, and you can trust the quality of work that you’re getting from them. They’re not fly-by-nights that come in, put your shingles up, then pack up and leave town.”

When you contact the HBRMEA to connect with companies for a home project, the organization will start by giving you three references. Stelling encourages consumers to remain patient, as the housing industry’s workforce is down and they often run into manufacturing or shipping issues.

While it might take a little longer for a local company to get to your project, Stelling believes these companies are ultimately more reliable. She stands behind every company in the HBRMEA’s directory.

“They’re local, they’re in our communities, and they put their best foot forward,” she said. “Our companies and our builders and members of the association, they are committed to offering the best quality products that they possibly can, the best quality service to all consumers.”

The HBRMEA is there to support both the companies and the consumer. For more information about the HBRMEA, call them at 618-343-6331 or visit their official website at HBRMEA.org. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.

