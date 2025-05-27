Our Daily Show Interview! Home Builders Remodelers of the Metro East

MARYVILLE - The Home Builders and Remodelers Metro East Association has had a busy year so far, and they’re still working to support consumers and businesses throughout the region.

Shannon Stelling stopped by “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello to talk about some of the HBRMEA projects and initiatives. She encouraged people to utilize the HBRMEA as a resource to find reputable builders and remodelers, and she emphasized that the organization aims to help consumers get what they need to be successful home owners.

“You always have the Home Builders & Remodelers Association that are all local companies that can be trusted here in the area that can help you,” she said. “If you’re not sure and you want a good reference, call the HBR.”

In addition to acting as a resource, the HBRMEA advocates for homeowners. Stelling explained that the local chapter is currently working with municipalities like Granite City and Belleville to pioneer infill programs.

These programs would allow developers to purchase lots for $1 from the city and then build homes on the lots. People would then pay for the price of the home, not the price of property. Stelling emphasized that these programs are great for first-time homebuyers.

“I’m working with two or three municipalities with very large new developments right now, and jointly, we’re trying to say, ‘How can we work together with the local companies and make an impact in the community?’” she explained. “How do we get homes back in the marketplace that are good and financially affordable for first-time buyers? So we’re working on things like that as an association nationally, locally and in the chapters, because that’s how part of the home crisis will be solved.”

She encourages any companies who want to be involved with the infill programs to reach out to the HBRMEA.

She also noted that the organization is already preparing for their 2026 Home Expo, where they will welcome 10,000 consumers over the course of three days. She urges vendors to contact her as soon as possible to secure their spots for the March 2026 event.

As Stelling reflected on the industry and the continued growth of the HBRMEA, she reiterated the organization’s commitment to helping the community and supporting local companies. She encourages people to contact the HBRMEA with any questions or to find references for their projects. She hopes the HBRMEA can continue to serve as a major resource for vendors and consumers in the region.

“In the homebuilding industry, our builders and our suppliers and our vendors and everybody involved in it, we love giving back to the community and making a difference. That's what it goes back to,” she added. “Our members are all local. They're living in all of your communities. They’re part of the community. They go to the churches you go to. They shop at the stores you shop at. That’s why we encourage people all the time to remember when you need something done for your home or you want a new home built or you’ve got a project, to call the Home Builders and Remodelers Association. We’ve got over 240 members in the local area that are local companies to support.”

For more information about the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association, including their directory, visit their official website at HBRMEA.org.

