Our Daily Show Interview! HBRMEA: Trade Spotlight, 2025, and More!

TROY - The Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association (HBRMEA) is hosting a raffle with a grand prize you might not expect - a brand-new home worth over $500,000. Funds raised will not only support the HBRMEA, but also Make-A-Wish Illinois and Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas.

Following its debut at a successful Open House last week, Shannon Stelling with the HBRMEA shared more about the home, the raffle, and much more on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

“We have partnered with Make-A-Wish Illinois and Missouri to raffle off over a half-a-million dollar home,” Stelling said. “We did have the big Open House last Thursday to kick off the event, and it was amazing. We had over 100 people come through the house, we had over four Wish families and their kids there … it was great to see some of the families and kids these kinds of projects can help.”

The home, valued at over $500,000, was proudly union built by C.A. Jones Homes. The 1,818 square foot Ranch-style house boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a three-car garage. Its listed address is in the 1400 block of Guilford Place in Troy.

Raffle tickets for a chance to win the 2025 “Wish Home” are available for $100 each, and can be purchased here on the HBRMEA website. The lucky raffle winner can choose between the brand-new home, $300,000 cash, or a series of other prizes, with more terms and details available here.

Stelling said there’s an added benefit to purchasing your raffle ticket soon.

“If you purchase your ticket before Jan. 31 [2025], you also go into a drawing for a golf cart and golf package that’s worth about $11-12,000,” she said. “There’s a hot tub we’re giving away, there’s a $10,00 vinyl fence from Chesley Fence, there’s a home security package, a massage a month for a year … there’s just tons of stuff available.

“We are going to sell 20,000 tickets. When they’re gone, they’re gone - and they will go fast, so don’t wait.”

The winner will be announced during a live drawing on World Wish Day, April 29, 2025. In the meantime, a raffle ticket may just be the perfect gift for anyone you know who needs a home.

“It makes a great Christmas gift too,” Stelling added. “Wouldn’t you like to get a ticket to have a chance to win a half-a-million dollar home for Christmas? I know I would!”

To learn more about the HBRMEA and its Make-A-Wish Wish Home Raffle, visit hbrmea.org/wish-home-raffle. For more exciting developments with the HBRMEA, check out the full interview with Stelling at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

