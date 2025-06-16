Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER – A developer’s vision for the Wood River Business Park would see the site transformed into “Hollywood River Studios,” a series of film production studios and an esports arena.

City Attorney Kathryn Warren announced on Monday that Wood River Farm Investments LLC has offered $500,000 to purchase and develop the entire 105-acre site, formerly known as the EnviroTech Business Park.

The company’s proposal is to build an esports arena and up to six sound and production studios, known as “Hollywood River Studios,” at the business park. These facilities would be “designed to cater the burgeoning film, television, [and] digital streaming production industries,” according to their proposal.

Their bid includes the lease or purchase of all necessary technology and equipment to operate the studios; these properties would then be leased to various media production companies. The site would be developed in two phases and, once developed, would consist of about 16 total lots.

No action was taken by the City Council at their meeting on Monday, which simply called for an opening of proposals for the property; Wood River Farm Investments LLC submitted the only bid for the site.

This comes just over a month after the city declared the Wood River Business Park “surplus property,” authorizing its sale to a developer. More details behind the city’s decision to sell the property are available in this related story on Riverbender.com.

A full recording of the June 16, 2025 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

